Three friends killed in a hail of bullets

Three friends who were in a car died in a hail of bullets in Mfuleni. A relative of one of the victims said a white car drove up to where they were parked at Fountain Heads, New Beginnings, Mfuleni and fired shots on Tuesday afternoon.

“I wasn’t at home when the shooting happened, I was at the clinic but then I got a call that said that they were killed by unknown suspects. “They all lived in the same street and were friends, we don’t know what happened with them and we don’t want to speculate. “I was informed that one of them were still alive, the suspects which had already driven away went back and made sure that they finished him off.

“And then they sped off and I understand that no one has been arrested. “My relative was a 26-year-old man, he was unemployed and had two children, a seven year old and a three year old.” She said the shooting left everyone shocked.

“When they started firing at the victims, I’m told that everyone fled into their homes. “No one knew what was going on, even when the suspects’ car got to the scene it was speeding. We are still very shocked and the family is still unable to speak about the incident.” Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said detectives attached to the serious and violent crimes unit are pursuing all leads to get to the bottom of an incident that left three men with fatal gunshot wounds in Mfuleni yesterday afternoon.

“It is believed that six armed men approached the three victims aged 29, 30 and 44 at around 3pm on Tuesday afternoon while they were sitting in their vehicle at Fountain Heads in New Beginnings, Mfuleni and opened fire, killing all three on the scene. “The suspects fled in a Toyota Avanza and are yet to be apprehended. The motive for the murders is yet to be established.” Anyone who can shed light on the circumstances of the incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or use the My SAPS mobile application to relay the information.