Three Khayelitsha children die after eating a suspected poisonous substance

Cape Town - Three children died after eating a poisonous substance – presumably from a dumping site near their house in the Taiwan informal settlement in Site C, Khayelitsha. It is not yet clear whether the item was from the dump or food they ate earlier at their house.

The two boys, aged 6, and a girl aged 1, apparently ate pap and sausage before the two boys went out to play close to an illegal dumping site, leaving the girl in the grandmother’s care. Nomemeza Jada, grandmother to two of the three children, said she fed Athanathi Janda, 6, and Hlelo Mhlathsana, 6, pap and sausage that was left over from the previous day’s supper, and she fed Alunezo Janda umvubo (pap mixed with sour milk). The grandmother also claimed that she ate the food while her son took the same food to work as his lunch.

Hlelo supposedly didn’t eat much of the food as he quickly said he was full. After eating, both boys went out to play. It was not long before Athanathi came back to tell his mother he was not feeling well, the grandmother said. “Coming from the play area next to the dumping site, Athanathi fell ill. He passed out and his body was also stiff. We rushed him to St John’s, where we also met Hlelo’s mother who told us that her son was also sick. “Unlike my grandson, Hlelo was having seizures. Meanwhile, Athanathi also fell sick and was attended to by the local church lady. Unfortunately, Athanathi passed away while at the church and Hlelo was rushed to Nolungile Clinic.”

Athanathi Janda, 6. Picture: Supplied Still devastated about the loss of the elder brother, the Janda family was called to a neighbour’s house as Alunezo died also while sleeping.

“One of our neighbours took Alunezo from me because we were busy with the case of her brother. While attending to the police the same neighbour came to me with more shocking news. The baby wasn’t responding. She died in her sleep,” the grandmother said. At Hlelo’s home, neighbour Dunyiswa Magida, who rushed the boy to the clinic while his mother was crying uncontrollably, said: “Hlelo came back saying he was feeling hot and dizzy. “I was called by Hlelo’s mother after he came back home feeling sick. When I asked him what’s wrong he told me that he’s feeling hot and dizzy. At that time he had already taken off his T-shirt.

“We rushed him to St John's church where we were advised to take him to the clinic. Both doctors and nurses struggled to make him breathe through the oxygen pipe. “When he eventually did, the doctors told us that whatever he ate was killing his veins and body cells.” Magida also said that from carrying Hlelo on her back her vest was left with blood stains.

Lying on his deathbed, his mouth was grey and his gums were black. Hlelo died while waiting for an ambulance to transport him from Nolungile Clinic to Tygerberg. Hlelokuhle Mhlatshana, 6. Picture: Supplied The Jada family said the matter was being investigated by the SAPS. The pots that cooked the five individuals’ food were taken in for investigation. Also, the family suspects that the boys ate poison from outside at the dumping area and because Alunezo interacted with her brother shortly before he passed out, they suspect that she might have inserted her finger into his mouth picking up the poison.

Site C ward councillor Khayalethu Kama said the area in which the kids lived is dirty and it's been a while since the City sent its employees to clean. “Please pray for Site C. Day in and day out our pillows are wet from the tears that we constantly cry. Just as we were left shocked by the case of an 18-year-old who was raped and killed, now this has happened.” Urban and waste Mayco member Grant Twigg said: “The City is aware of waste collection delays in certain areas of the metro and we are working hard to resolve them.

“We, however, appeal to residents to never resort to illegal dumping. When residents see illegal dumping or a person dumping illegally, we call upon them to report it immediately”. Police spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi said Khayelitsha police responded to a complaint on Thursday, July 13. Upon arrival at Taiwan informal settlement at around 4.30pm they found the body of a 6-year-old boy. “The victim was declared dead on the scene by the medical personnel. Another 6-year-old boy was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The victim was later declared dead. Reports suggested that the body of a 1-year-old girl was found later in the house of one of the neighbours.”