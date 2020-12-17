Three killed in Delft shooting possibly linked to taxi violence

Cape Town - The police’s provincial taxi task team are investigating a shooting incident that left three men dead in Delft on Monday evening. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said police were called to the corner of Main Road and Symphony Way in Delft after 8.30pm and upon arrival discovered three bodies with gunshot wounds lying in the road. One victim aged 40 and who was identified as a taxi owner, had been shot several times. “Two other victims estimated at 35 years of age, had sustained gunshot wounds to their upper bodies,” Potelwa said. The motive for the shooting was believed to be linked to conflict within the taxi industry. SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) provincial spokesperson Gershon Geyer said he was aware of the incident. He said Santaco would do everything in its power to address violence in the taxi industry and help change the behaviour of its members.

Monday’s murders came after seven people were wounded in a shooting at the Station Deck taxi rank in the CBD on November 23. Hours after the CBD attack, five people were killed and three others were wounded by unidentified assailants at the Nyanga taxi rank.

ANC provincial spokesperson on Community Safety Mesuli Kama said the recent spate of murders were both sad and shocking. Policing challenges and inefficiencies were further exposed as the killings continued unabated, he said.

Kama said he knew that the police were working around the clock to prevent those ongoing killings. “But they cannot win the battle alone, they need all the assistance they can get from metro police and law enforcement agencies in the province.”

Anyone with information can contact the investigating officer Lieutenant-Colonel Julian Tarentaal on 063 617 3005 or the Crime Stop number 0860010111 or via the MySAPSApp.

