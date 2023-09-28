Three killed in suspected gang attack in Ravensmead

Cape Town - Three suspected gangsters were shot and killed in Ravensmead. Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Johannes Bastian said the triple murder had left residents concerned.

“We suspect that it could have been a retaliation, but the police are investigating that. We are glad the case will be taken over by the AntiGang Unit (AGU) because they always make arrests and they keep suspects in jail and that gives a lot of hope to the community, especially the families who want to see justice,” he said. “It is very worrying that it’s the young children who are affected by these shootings. “We have a problem in Uitsig and Eureka. You usually hear of one person killed, not three in one day. It is very concerning. Even young girls who called me expressed their concerns.”

Bastian said the CPF would demonstrate its frustration by marching to the police station. “We had an approval to march to the police station. It was supposed to take place on Sunday, but we had to cancel due to the weather. We will march in the near future. The precinct is under-resourced, which is frustrating, and we noticed that the police are not as visible as they should be. We want to express all our views. We are just putting a few things together as we prepare to go to the police station as the community,” he said. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said the Anti-Gang Unit was probing the circumstances of an incident in which three men were shot and killed in Ravensmead on Tuesday afternoon.