Three male relatives die after taxi runs into the back of a truck at De Doorns

Cape Town - Three male relatives were declared dead at the scene of a crash after a Toyota Quantum taxi travelling from the Eastern Cape towards Cape Town crashed into the back of a truck. The incident occurred yesterday at about 5am on the N1 at Stofland, De Doorns.

The taxi and truck were travelling to Cape Town. Three passengers in the taxi were killed, three were seriously injured, three were mildly injured, and six were slightly injured. No one in the truck was hurt. Malawana Nyaniso, a taxi driver from Paarl, said the truck driving ahead of him gave way to a vehicle initially behind it. When this happened the truck was driving on the yellow line and when it returned back to the road it was too late for the taxi to stop. “The taxi was travelling from Lady Frere carrying a group of family members from Malmesbury and Paarl. Seeing that this unfortunate incident happened, the taxi association will contribute to the family’s funeral arrangements,” Nyaniso said.

Limba Nyaniso, a family member of the deceased, said the driver was related to him and one of the deceased was his elder brother, another his cousin, and the third his brother in-law. “I am not okay, I wish we could receive a call saying that everyone is at the hospital and they will all get better soon. They were all coming from our father’s younger brother’s funeral in the Eastern Cape, and now this happens,” he said. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said De Doorns police registered a culpable homicide case for further investigation.