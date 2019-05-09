Criminal attorney Pete Mihalik was shot dead outside the Reddam House School in Green Point while dropping off his children. Mihalik had represented several individuals linked to the underworld and high-profile criminals. Noor Samdien African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The bail applications of three men accused of plotting and murdering lawyer Pete Mihalik will be heard in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Friday. Prosecutor Helena Booysen will argue against the granting of bail to Sizwe Sinsokohle Biyela, 26, Nkonsinathi Khumalo, 31 and Cape Town-based taxi owner Vuyile Maliti.

She said that in the interest of justice and the fact that the three men are accused of a callous murder, bail should be denied.

Magistrate Greg Jacobs has set aside the day and indicated he wants to finalise the bail application by the end of tomorrow.

The trio are accused of gunning down Mihalik in broad daylight on October 30 last year while he was dropping off his children at Reddam House Atlantic Seaboard School in Green Point. Mihalik’s son was also injured during the incident.

The accused have already in their respective affidavits indicated they intend pleading not guilty to the charges of murder, attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm.

It is the State case that the accused meticulously planned the murder by checking out the area a day before the murder and allegedly carried it out just as planned.

CCTV footage also showed the alleged gunmen walking up to the black Mercedez, Mihalik was sitting in, firing two shots, fatally wounding him.

The State also, during a court appearance last month, submitted evidence to the court that one of the accused, Maliti, sold 11 Kruger Gold Coins in Claremont for R200000. And hours after the murder Biyela was arrested in Bellville while waiting to board a bus destined for KZN.

Booysen wants the court to deny the trio bail based on the fact that the State has a very strong case. If convicted, the three could face life terms.

The three accused in the Pete Mihalik murder case - Sizwe Biyela, 26, Nkosinathi Khumalo, 31, and Vuyile Maliti - at an earlier appearance.

