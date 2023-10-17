Three recaptured escapees make court appearance, two still at large

Cape Town - The three prisoners who escaped from Athlone Magistrate’s Court and were recaptured have made their first appearance in the same court again. Jody Adams, Elroy Geduld and Khumzi Ningo were charged with robbery with aggravating circumstances, three counts of attempted murder, escaping from custody, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

On October 11, five detainees escaped from the court by jumping over the wall. Three were arrested, but Vuyani Bonkolo and Khaya Supulana are still at large. The accused allegedly armed themselves with a broken glass bottle in the holding cells. According to the State, the prisoners devised a plan in the garage as they were going to the police van. “When the police were busy loading them in the vans they attacked a police official and robbed him of his firearm, cellphones and vehicle keys.

“The one accused with a firearm fired at three police officers and they had to duck. “All of the prisoners ran to the front gate but officers on the other side of the fence fired warning shots. The group ran back to the cells, except the accused and two others, they jumped over the wall. Accused one and two, Adams and Geduld, were rearrested on the same day while accused three was arrested on Friday.” The case was postponed to Monday for bail information.

Vuyani Bonkolo and Khaya Supulana are still at large and Khuma Ningo was rearrested on Friday after escaping from Athlone Magistrate’s Court. Picture: SAPS Adams and Geduld told the court they would speak for themselves and Ningo has requested a Legal Aid representative and said he would not apply for bail. Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said the two escapees were still at large. “An appeal is made to the community to please refrain from approaching or confronting these escapees as they are deemed to be armed and dangerous. They stand accused of serious offences such as murder, attempted murder, assault and robberies aggravated, as well as the possession of stolen property.