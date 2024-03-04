Thunderstorms over Winelands and Overberg expected today

The Western Cape Government Environmental Affairs and Development Planning Department says the provincial disaster management centre was prepared for a cut-off low-pressure weather system expected to result in severe thunderstorms over parts of the Cape Winelands and Overberg districts on Monday. The department said it had activated the district disaster management centres and would be monitoring the weather patterns in close collaboration with the weather services.

This comes after the SA Weather Service (SAWS) issued a level 4 warning that severe thunderstorms resulting in flooding and large amounts of small hail are expected over the Cape Winelands and Overberg districts. “Provincial departments of health, education, and infrastructure are on standby through the co-ordination of the provincial disaster management centre in the event that services are disrupted,” said Anton Bredell, the MEC for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning. “According to the SAWS, we can expect rapid heavy downpours ranging from 20-40mm, excessive lightning, strong downdrafts, as well as large amounts of small hail,” Bredell said.