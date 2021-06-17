Time to open up vaccine registrations to residents aged 50 to 59, says Winde

Cape Town - Premier Alan Winde has made the call to open up the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) registration portal for citizens aged 50 to 59. The Western Cape premier argued that registrations should open for the next phase during the President’s Co-ordinating Council meeting on Tuesday this week.

“There is no reason why this shouldn’t happen already, while vaccinations of those over 60 continue. “I am worried we are leaving registration to the last minute, and we should rather be getting as many people registered now so that we can have a seamless change to the next phase – without any delays,” Winde said. “I will continue to make these arguments in my engagement with the national government because we must ensure we are ready for the next phase as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, I urge all residents over the age of 60 to please register for their vaccine. We have now exceeded 50% of all eligible residents in this age group, but we need to get close to 70% if we are to get herd immunity in the future.” During the weekly digicon, Winde and provincial head of health Dr Keith Cloete highlighted that Covid-19 infections were accelerating in the Western Cape and that residents urgently needed to adhere to lifesaving methods of behaviour to slow the spread of the pandemic. To register for the Covid-19 vaccine, visit www.westerncape.gov.za and click on the link, or dial *134*832# and follow the prompts (free on all South African networks), or WhatsApp the word REGISTER to 0600 123456.