Cape Town - A toddler of three years old was among those injured in a collision, when a vehicle rolled and crashed into a tree in Constantia. "Three people were left injured this evening, including a girl believed to be 3-years-old, were left injured when their light motor vehicle rolled and crashed into a tree on Rhodes Drive in Constantia, Western Cape," ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

The crash took place on Saturday evening.

"ER24 paramedics, along with Metro and other services, arrived on the scene to find the vehicle on the side of the road against a tree. A woman, believed to be in her 20s, was found lying outside the vehicle while a man, also in his 20s, along with a young girl was found trapped inside the vehicle," he said.

"Metro Rescue services had to use specialised equipment to free the two trapped patients from the vehicle. Once freed, paramedics treated the patients and thereafter transported them to nearby hospitals for further treatment," Meiring said.

"Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations."

