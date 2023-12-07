Tokai Lions Club spreading the holiday joy at Tygerberg Hospital’s children’s ward

Cape Town - It was all smiles and excitement on Wednesday in Ward G6 at Tygerberg Hospital when the Tokai Lions Club spread the holiday joy and surprised the little ones with an early Christmas gift. Seventeen children each received a gift bag with a fluffy toy, party packs, doughnuts and a medal donated by athletes to remind the little ones that they are champions while they are battling health challenges.

Mark Rossouw, media liaison and marketing chairperson, said the club had a good relationship with Tygerberg Hospital’s children’s ward in the hope of spreading love and joy to the young hearts. “Children and the elderly are special and important to us, we want to help and make a difference by assisting them. Some of the children in the ward have been there for a while now and will continue to be in the ward till after Christmas and into next year, so we wanted to make the day special for them.” The club characterised the Christmas spirit by having the gift bags handed over to the children by Mother Christmas and her Elf alongside members from The Tokai Lions Club and the nursing staff.