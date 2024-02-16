Tokai Lions Club Spreads Cheer at Tygerberg Hospital on International Childhood Cancer Day

Cape Town - To celebrate International Childhood Cancer Day, the Tokai Lions Club brought smiles and cuddles to young patients at Tygerberg Hospital's Ward G3 and G6. Mark Rossouw, Media Liaison for the Tokai Lions Club, explained that the 50 children receiving gifts were recovering from both cancer-related procedures and orthopaedic surgeries.

Each child received a teddy bear and a knitted blanket, donated by the organization “67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day.” “We wanted to commemorate International Childhood Cancer Day and strengthen our relationship with the hospital, especially knowing some of these patients face long-term recovery and treatment challenges,” Rossouw said. “Seeing the children’s happy faces, especially those who have been in the ward for a while, was truly heartwarming.”