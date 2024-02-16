Tokai Lions Club Spreads Cheer at Tygerberg Hospital on International Childhood Cancer Day

Cape Town - To celebrate International Childhood Cancer Day, the Tokai Lions Club brought smiles and cuddles to young patients at Tygerberg Hospital's Ward G3 and G6.
Mark Rossouw, Media Liaison for the Tokai Lions Club, explained that the 50 children receiving gifts were recovering from both cancer-related procedures and orthopaedic surgeries.
Each child received a teddy bear and a knitted blanket, donated by the organization “67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day.”
“We wanted to commemorate International Childhood Cancer Day and strengthen our relationship with the hospital, especially knowing some of these patients face long-term recovery and treatment challenges,” Rossouw said.
“Seeing the children’s happy faces, especially those who have been in the ward for a while, was truly heartwarming.”
This initiative marks the continuation of a partnership formed in 2023, when the Tokai Lions Club partnered with Artscape Ballet Dancers to bring joy to the ward. Their first project involved revamping the playroom with toys, books, and furniture.
The current teddy bear and blanket donation is just the second phase of a three-part plan. Next, they plan to refurbish the ward’s entrance foyer, followed by the hallway renovation.
The Tokai Lions Club’s dedication to bringing comfort and joy to young patients highlights the importance of community support in healthcare settings. Their efforts serve as an inspiration for others to make a difference in the lives of those facing challenging circumstances.