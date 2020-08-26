Tokai residents to meet officials over 'inconsiderate driving’ by prisoner transport

Cape Town - Tokai residents will on Thursday meet with police officials from the area to discuss complaints of inconsiderate driving by officers transporting inmates to and from Pollsmoor Prison.

SAPS deputy provincial commissioner Mpumelelo Manci told the standing committee on community safety that the meeting was recommended by the office of the provincial police ombudsman after an investigation into complaints received from the community last year.

“We are receptive to the ombudsman’s report and with regard to the recommendations made. We are already busy with the implementation and also sensitising our members to the recommendations,” said Manci.

One of the recommendations made by provincial police ombudsman Johan Brand was the increased use of the existing audio visual remand hearings.

“We conducted an investigation into the police-prisoner transport, more specifically from Pollsmoor correctional facility to other areas in the province. On the premise of the evidence gathered, the complaint was found to be substantiated,” said Brand.