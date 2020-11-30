Too soon to reveal matric exam cheaters, says WCED

Cape Town - While Gauteng Education Department MEC Panyaza Lesufi revealed that five matric pupils were caught cheating during their exams, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said that this information would only be revealed once exam results are finalised. The Gauteng MEC was briefing media on Sunday, when he said the Gauteng education department was investigating whether the life sciences exam paper was leaked. This comes after previous exam papers were leaked. Lesufi also said two pupils had been caught using their cellphones in the exam room, and three had attempted to use crib notes or attempted to use their Covid-19 masks to hide their notes. In the Western Cape, WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said: “We do not have the numbers who have ‘cheated’ for 2020. This will only be made available when the results are finalised.

“In 2019, 15 candidates were caught with cellphones and seven with ‘crib notes’ or unauthorised material.

“Candidates are monitored during the exams. Invigilators and markers have been trained to identify any irregularities in the exam. They have been trained to be extremely vigilant and candidates are warned of severe penalties if caught cheating, including being banned for up to three years,” Hammond said.

Hammond said that the WCED also asked schools to orientate their Grade 12 candidates in preparation for their exams, which included asking candidates to read a pledge stating that they would uphold the principles of honesty and integrity in the exam.

“All learners and their parents or guardians are also required to sign a Commitment Agreement prior to the commencement of the exams.

“The Commitment Agreement provides a detailed list of the key rules and regulations relating to the NSC exams, as well as a list of irregularities that may occur during the writing of the exams,” Hammond said.

