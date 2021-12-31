Top cop hails 20-year sentence imposed on 25-year-old man who raped two minors in 2020

Cape Town - Provincial Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile has welcomed the sentence imposed on Gomezgani Banda, 25, for the rape of two minors in August 2020. A man who raped two minors aged eight and nine years has been sent to prison for jailed an effective 20 years in the Wynberg Regional Court.

Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said the dedication of detectives attached to the Family Violence Child Abuse Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) paid off when he was sentenced on December 14. “These devious acts were perpetrated in August 2020 when the accused raped two minors aged eight and nine. The sentences will run concurrently,” said Van Wyk. Patekile has also called on the victims of sexual offences to report cases to their nearest police station in order to ensure that evidence is preserved.