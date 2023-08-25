Township economy given a boost during a Sunrise Session event held at Khayelitsha

Cape Town - Township entrepreneurs given a boost during a summit at Khayelitsha’s four-star hotel, The Spade. The event, called Sunrise Session, held yesterday, focused on how the township economy could be boosted, and highlighted successful stories of woman entrepreneurs.

The Association of African Exhibition Organisers (AAXO) invited a group of township entrepreneurs. AAXO spokesperson Devi Paulsen-Abbott said the organisation chose to focus on township economy because it felt there were not enough opportunities for township entrepreneurs. “We would like to be able to bring more events to the townships, more exhibitions so that the community within those areas can benefit, specifically from events and exhibitions.

“Lots of our members did not even know there’s a four star hotel in Khayelitsha and we wanted to showcase the amazing facilities, the abilities and capabilities and infrastructures that can be done in townships.” Township Economy Commission of South Africa, Western Cape chairperson Vusi Vokwana, said through her day to day job of being a consultant at Kasi Catalyst, they are trying to reactivate townships and rural areas’ economy or anything that is in the under-served market. “It starts with changing the narrative around these spaces and looking at the things that have worked, that continue to work, and survived through the most harshest conditions of apartheid without any financial assistance. Most of these businesses have operated successfully.