Traffic officers net another runaway warrant dodger

Cape Town - Cape Town traffic officers arrested one of the dodgers on the Top 100 list with 30 outstanding warrants totalling R96 600 on Wednesday morning. The traffic officers manning a vehicle checkpoint on Jakes Gerwel Drive stopped a white minibus, but the driver jumped out and fled on foot towards Heideveld.

He was arrested soon after, and found to have 30 outstanding warrants, totalling R96 600. On Tuesday this week, officers arrested a 47-year-old motorist in Epping with 30 outstanding warrants, totalling R79 250. Cape Argus previously reported that a motorist and known arrest warrant dodger with 30 outstanding warrants totalling more than R100 000, was among those busted by the city’s enforcement agencies during weekly operations.

The city’s enforcement agencies arrested 399 suspects and issued 71 861 fines during their weekly patrols. Traffic officers, meanwhile, arrested a motorist with arrest warrants totalling R101 700. On Thursday, May 16, 2024, traffic officers were in the Heideveld area conducting tracing operations for the top 100 offenders with outstanding warrants. Officers spotted a vehicle on their list, but the driver refused to stop, and sped off. At some point, he abandoned the vehicle and continued on foot, but officers caught up with him.

The suspect was positively identified as being on the list, with 30 outstanding warrants. He was detained at the Wynberg police station, and appeared in the municipal court the following day. Safety and security Mayco member JP Smith said: “In the past week we saw an increase in arrests compared to the previous week. (We also had) another warrant dodger ending up behind bars. “These successes are incredibly encouraging, considering the often difficult circumstances that our staff have to contend with. I am particularly happy with the regular gains being made against habitual law breakers.