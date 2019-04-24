A suspect is due to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court today on charges of malicious damage to property. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - A suspect arrested for the most recent torching of train carriages in Cape Town train station is due to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. The 30-year-old man, believed to be from Khayelitsha, will appear on charges of malicious damage to property.

The suspect was apprehended by Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) security and handed over to police after he was suspected to be one of the people identified in CCTV footage taken at Cape Town station, where Metrorail coaches were gutted by fire.

Prasa group chief executive Nkosinathi Sishi welcomed the swift action by law enforcement agencies.

Sishi said they hoped the arrest would lead to the actual forces behind the sustained destruction of assets, “particularly the only mode of transport that is affordable to the majority of our people”.

“The sinister forces are not going to deter Prasa from its programme of rolling out a dignified service that will ensure that rail returns to its former glory and re-attains its position as a mode of choice for the daily commuters,” Sishi said.

Mayor Dan Plato also welcomed the arrest and said that despite the many incidents of railway arson over the past two years, authorities had enjoyed very limited success in arresting those responsible for the crippling attacks on the backbone of the public transport system.

“I hope that the law will take its course and that the appropriate punishment will be meted out. If there are more suspects linked to this act, we hope they are caught and prosecuted as a matter of urgency,”

He said incidents of arson and destruction of public infrastructure in general were serious criminal acts and had a substantial negative impact on the economy.

“More than 40 carriages have been burnt in 10 incidents of arson since 2017 Cape Town station alone has been the target of eight separate arson incidents since July 2018.”

Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said they hoped the arrest would be the first step towards a successful prosecution to set an example to those who destroyed trains.

Smith said the selfish and senseless destruction of public transport infrastructure takes away the only means of transport for thousands of residents.

United National Transport Union spokesperson Sonja Carstens said their fear was that the arrested suspect might be one of the homeless people displaced in the area.

She said it seemed that the only evidence against the suspect was that he was seen in the area.

“It is known that hundreds of homeless people sleep along the railway lines. They were displaced for the launch of the People’s Train two weeks ago which President Cyril Ramaphosa attended,” Carstens said.

