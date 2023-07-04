Transition to a low carbon future is an opportunity to grow the economy, says Ramaphosa

“For us, reducing our carbon footprint is critical to the health and well-being of our people, the sustainability of our society and ensuring that our goods and services remain competitive into the future. At the same time, it is a great opportunity to grow and diversify our economy and create employment,” Ramaphosa said.

He said that to encourage the transition to a low-carbon, climate-resilient economy, the government had produced a Just Energy Transition Investment Plan. He said it would direct resources to workers, communities and industries affected by the shift towards renewable energy sources, and to investing in new industries such as green hydrogen and electric vehicles.

“We currently have a range of measures to support automotive manufacturers, such as the Special Economic Zone incentives, the Automotive Investment Scheme and others. We will soon be finalising a strategy to support the transition to electric vehicle manufacturing that is affordable and effective,” he said.

Ramaphosa said this shift presented a threat to the country’s auto industry, which mainly produces petrol and diesel vehicles, about 60% of which are exported to Europe, and “an enormous opportunity”.