Trial of Hout Bay man, Andrew Moseadie, accused of killing his cousin begins

Cape Town - Andrew Moseadie, accused of killing his cousin, appeared in the Western Cape High Court before Judge Monde Samela as a State witness concluded her evidence.

When the witness, who cannot be named, was asked what she thought a fitting time would be for Moseadie to remain in prison, she said: “I don’t think he should come outside because if he could be so calm among us with such a vicious mind, what else can he do?”

The Daily Voice reported in November 2019, Christal Moseadie’s remains were found, “in her toilet in Petersen Street, Mandela Park on November 7 by her child’s father, her mother and sisters”.

The Hout Bay woman’s body was found wrapped in a curtain in her home.