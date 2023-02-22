Trial of Hout Bay man, Andrew Moseadie, accused of killing his cousin begins

Cape Town - Andrew Moseadie, accused of killing his cousin, appeared in the Western Cape High Court before Judge Monde Samela as a State witness concluded her evidence.
Moseadie allegedly killed Christal Moseadie, 36, in 2019.
When the witness, who cannot be named, was asked what she thought a fitting time would be for Moseadie to remain in prison, she said: “I don’t think he should come outside because if he could be so calm among us with such a vicious mind, what else can he do?”
The Daily Voice reported in November 2019, Christal Moseadie’s remains were found, “in her toilet in Petersen Street, Mandela Park on November 7 by her child’s father, her mother and sisters”.
The Hout Bay woman’s body was found wrapped in a curtain in her home.
The accused is charged with three counts of rape, murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.
He has since entered into a plea deal with the State, however the trial continues.
Christal’s sister is expected to take the stand on Monday to give her version of what happened, and how she has been affected by her sister’s brutal and untimely killing.