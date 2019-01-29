Nicholas "Nick" Whaits, 19, was attending a rowing regatta in Germiston, Gauteng, when he and the rower he coached, was struck by lightning. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - The young man who died during a lightning strike at the weekend was a former pupil of Somerset College. Nicholas "Nick" Whaits, 19, was attending a rowing regatta in Germiston, Gauteng, when he and the rower he coached, was struck by lightning.

They were attending the VLC National Sprints Regatta. They were standing under a tree next to the Victoria Lake in Germiston when they were struck by lightning. Despite CPR being performed, Whaits died.

Whaits is a recent alumnus of Somerset College and matriculated in 2017. Somerset College said he will be remembered as an intelligent, kind and genuine person who took a delight in mentoring younger pupils.

During his long association with Somerset College, he earned the admiration of peers and elders alike for his compassion and commitment, the college said. They said all flags on campus will be flown at half-mast and members of the Somerset College community will wear black armbands as a sign of mourning.

Somerset College executive head Graham Sayer said: “Nick's legacy of fun is one which we will cherish. We extend our sincere condolences and love to Nick's family in this time of pain and loss. They are a family renowned for their contribution to our school and we will continue to lift them up in our thoughts and prayers.”

The 14-year-old rower who stood under the tree with Whaits will be discharged from a Johannesburg hospital today.

Rowing South Africa's president, Sean Kerr, said that the boy's organs are fine and was not affected by the lightning. “He is currently just being treated for the burns he sustained during the incident. The lightning burnt his back and ear.”

Gauteng NSRI station commander Gerhard Potgieter said it happened after the regatta was called off due to thunderstorms. Netcare Media liaison officer Shawn Herbst said: “This kind of lightning usually occur in mountainous areas and not flat ones. So the lightning struck the tree and because the soil was wet the two people were injured. So anyone in proximity of that tree would have been injured.”

