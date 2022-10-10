Tributes pour in for champion of women’s sports, Cheryl Roberts, who died at the age of 62

Cape Town - Tributes and condolences continue to pour in after the death of sporting icon and transformation and gender equality activist Cheryl Roberts. Roberts, who represented South Africa as a table tennis player at the 1992 Summer Olympics Games in Barcelona, died of cancer at the Netcare Parklands Hospital in Durban on Friday. She was 62.

Roberts used her social media and other platforms to raise awareness around representation and fought for the promotion and recognition of women in sport. Molo Songolo director Patric Solomons had known Roberts for 30 years and recalled frequently meeting her at social and political events, rallies and protests, or casual meetings at the Don Pedro restaurant in Woodstock. Solomons described Roberts as “cool, friendly, youthful and independent” person who loved sport, music, arts, nature and travelling.

“She established her own publishing agency. Produced various publications of the champions of anti-apartheid sport, and promoting black women, their work, agency and highlighting their Struggle. “But sport was her biggest passion. She loved it, wrote about it, watched it, recorded it and showcased it in her many publications on social media and wrote about it as a journalist. “She spoke out at the lack of transformation in sport, the marginalisation of women and girls in sport, and the corruption in sports management, development and sponsorship.”

Roberts lived in Woodstock for many years before moving to Sea Point Solomons said Roberts would use her own money to sponsor individual girls and women or clubs by paying for their transport, food and sports gear. Roberts’ sister Vanessa said Cheryl was diagnosed in December 2020 with stage 4 cancer.

“She was taking the chemo tablets, she had a big tumour on her neck that dissolved and she was coming a bit right. Then she went to Cape Town at the end of May and I noticed when she came back she was tired … I think the cancer was spreading,” she said. The three sisters grew up in Wentworth, South Durban Basin. Roberts died a day after Vanessa celebrated her 60th birthday. “She fell asleep and slipped away,” Vanessa said.

Though not confirmed, Vanessa said her sister would likely be buried at the family plot in West Street Cemetery in Durban Central, with the funeral service at the church the siblings had been baptised in. “Cheryl said she’s going there one day to be with her parents,” she added. As South Africans lauded Roberts’ activism and sporting achievements, Vanessa proudly mentioned how, in 1977, Roberts was named the Wentworth High School head girl.

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa said Roberts was among the first members of the National Executive Committee of the National Sports Council – the forerunners of the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc). “An undoubted advocate and activist of non-racial sport and in particular women, Cheryl Roberts dedicated her life to unearthing young talented female women, many of whom have blossomed into successful athletes.” Cricket South Africa (CSA) also paid tribute to Roberts. CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki said: “Her storytelling abilities helped the everyday South African understand the challenges faced by athletes on their journey to on-field success. It is through her unrelenting advocacy that women’s sport is now gaining the traction it deserves.”