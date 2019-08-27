Residents last night held a memorial service at the ShaZah Supermarket in Kalbaskraal, Malmesbury, where two shopkeepers and a bystander. Picture: Reuters

Cape Town - Residents last night held a memorial service at the ShaZah Supermarket in Kalbaskraal, Malmesbury, where two shopkeepers and a bystander named Jeremy Koordom were killed during an armed robbery on Sunday night. Moerat Tajoodien, owner of the property, said everyone was shocked at what had happened.

“No one expected that such a tragedy would happen in Kalbaskraal,” Tajoodien said.

A devastated Tajoodien said Koordom “came to the shop to buy milk for his child” and said they had experienced a couple of robberies but no one was killed during those incidents.

“Everybody knew (the shopkeepers) and they operated the supermarket for 10 years in the area. I’m getting in contact with the families of the deceased in Bangladesh. Along with the residents we will be helping in transporting their bodies back home,” he said.

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said cases of murder and attempted murder had been opened for investigation.

“Three males aged 30, 34 and 39 were shot and fatally wounded and two other males aged 28 and 31 were shot and injured,” Van Wyk said.

Van Wyk said the injured people were taken to a nearby hospital.

“Crime scene experts were immediately called out to the crime scene to comb the area for clues. Information was followed up and sterling investigations by detectives led to the arrest of two suspects aged 30 and 34 in Bellville South (yesterday),” Van Wyk said.

He said one of the suspects was being held in custody for questioning as detectives are on the hunt for two other suspects.

Van Wyk said the operation was currently in progress and more arrests were imminent. “The arrested suspects are due to appear in the Malmesbury Magistrates Court (tomorrow), on charges of murder and attempted murder.”

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said: “My deepest sympathies go out to the families of the three individuals who were killed during the robbery. I further wish a speedy recovery to those two individuals who were injured.

“I commend the police for the swift arrest of two suspects and call on anyone with any information on the remaining two suspects to immediately come forward and report such to their local police station.”

