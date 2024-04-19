Türkiye trade delegation in SA to increase bilateral relations

Cape Town - An approximately 20-strong high-level delegation from Türkiye is currently in the country, meeting with a number of businesses and organisations to strengthen and enhance trade and economic ties between the two countries. On Thursday afternoon, members of the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Türkiye delegation met with Wesgro – the official tourism, trade and investment promotion agency for Cape Town and the Western Cape – at InvestSA Western Cape in the Cape Town CBD.

DEIK Türkiye-South Africa business council president Abubekir Salim was present at the meeting. Salim said while some members of the delegation had established businesses in South Africa, for most it was their first time visiting, looking at trade and investment opportunities. Their Cape Town visit preceded a stop in Johannesburg.

On Thursday, the delegation met with the Cape Town Chamber of Commerce, Wesgro, and mayco member for Economic Growth James Vos. “We believe that each organisation carries a different role in South Africa and there are angles that we will be working with each to make sure that South Africa, the Western Cape as well as Türkiye benefit from this trip,” Salim said. Wesgro head of investment promotion, JP van der Merwe, said last year, Wesgro completed 79 missions to 37 different countries.