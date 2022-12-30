Tweede Nuwe Jaar: Minstrel and Malay Choir parades to paint Cape Town red over three days

Cape Town - The Cape Town Street Parade, widely referred to as the Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebrations, will make a triumphant return after a two-year-long break due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The parade will begin in Hanover Street, District Six, at noon on January 2 and continue until 10pm in Bo-Kaap.

The City has advised that roads surrounding the event will be affected by closures from 6am to 10.30pm. Muneeb Gambeno, Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association director, said the backing received from new title sponsor Hollywoodbets has helped make this possible, along with support of the City of Cape Town and other sponsors. “To organise an event on this scale, we need many stakeholders to work together to achieve the vision of creating an inclusive event for all the people of Cape Town.

“We are thrilled that the Klopse are able to take to the streets again in 2023, and look forward to the best version of the event to date.” Troupes will parade all along the designated route on Darling Street, form a U-shape onto the Grand Parade, then parade back into Darling Street and up into Adderley Street, then into Wale Street past the Company Gardens. “Troupes then cross over Buitengracht Street into the Bo-Kaap area (Schotsche Kloof). In the Bo-Kaap they then turn right into Rose Street and parade all the way to the end of Rose Street.”

The entertainment starts with the opening ceremony at 10.30am in front of Cape Town City Hall, featuring a stage, and big screen TVs will broadcast in multiple locations on the Grand Parade and on the route. There is a grand stand free to the public, but with limited space. Chad Chitter, aka DJ Skouers, will MC, and confirmed on the bill are rapper The Narrator CPT, Protégé, an ’80s classics boy band, and Novacaine. There will also be vocalists from the Klopse fraternity, and the 021 Movement dance crew will perform to the Kaapse Klopse theme tune Shake your Body. This, and much more, will be on the go until 3.30pm.

