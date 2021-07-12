Twin baby boys killed after fire rips through Delft backyard dwelling

Cape Town - A fire which tore through backyard dwelling in Delft South late on Sunday night killed twin baby boys, according to the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service. The City’s Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they received call at 9.07pm on Sunday night to report a fire at an address in Stamperhout Street, in Delft South.

“When firefighters arrived they found a dwelling, at the back of the house, on fire and eventually managed to extinguish the blaze an hour after their arrival on the scene. “When firefighters went through the rubble, they discovered the bodies of the babies underneath the debris of the fire,” Carelse said. According to a statement from the City, the scene was handed over to the SA Police Service who will start an inquest into the cause of the fire.