Two boys drowned in Plettenberg Bay kayak tragedy

Cape Town - Two boys from Plettenberg Bay drowned after getting into difficulty in a kayak on Nature’s Valley Lagoon in Grootrivier, Plettenberg Bay. NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said Plettenberg Bay Station 14 duty crew and Nature’s Valley NSRI coast watchers were activated following reports of a drowning in progress at the lagoon.

Two NSRI rescue craft were launched. Using the spring high tide both rescue craft were able to navigate the lagoon mouth to enter the lagoon. An NSRI Plettenberg Bay all-terrain vehicle (ATV) stationed at Nature’s Valley was also dispatched. Reports indicated that three local boys between 8 and 10 years old were on a kayak when they got into difficulty. One of the three boys reached the shore to raise the alarm. On arrival at the scene, a child was located and recovered from the water.

“Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) efforts were commenced but after all efforts to resuscitate the child were exhausted he was sadly declared deceased. “NSRI Nature’s Valley coast watchers were instrumental in quickly evaluating and directing responding resources while assisting on the scene. “During a search, the second child was located and recovered from the water but sadly the child was also declared deceased. A counsellor assisted the surviving child, who was taken into the care of his parents.

“The bodies of the two deceased children were taken into the care of Government Health Forensic Pathology Services. Police have opened an inquest docket. Condolences are conveyed to the family and friends of the deceased children,” Lambinon said. Plettenberg Bay ward councillor Jessica Kamkam said it was sad and heartbreaking to learn about the incident “and one will always wonder what could have been done to prevent such an incident from happening. “Those kids travelled a bit of a walk to get to the lagoon and no one knows yet what they were there for. Nature’s Valley is a dangerous beach and over the years we have lost lots of children there and there have been lots of drownings as well.”