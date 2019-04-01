Two Nyanga police officers have been sentenced to direct imprisonment for accepting bribes from a drunk motorist. File Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Two Nyanga police officers have been sentenced to direct imprisonment for accepting bribes from a motorist who had been caught driving under the influence of alcohol. Mzoxolo Toto and Khululekani Mdlunywa were sentenced to three years of direct imprisonment and an additional three years suspended for five years after they were found guilty of corruption by the Bellville Commercial Crime Court.

The two officers were on duty on June 1, 2013 at Crossroads when they stopped a vehicle driven by Sisa Yanta around 2am. At the time, the officers claimed Yanta was drunk and wanted to take him to Athlone police station to draw blood.

It is alleged Yanta pleaded with the police to “talk” because he had to report for work in the morning.

The court papers state: “Yanta then suggested going to the nearest BP garage to withdraw money, and the accused said Sisa must drive and they will follow.”

However, Yanta instead drove to his home in Crossroads. He told his friends that the officers were expecting payment, and one of his friends gave him R50.

Yanta gave the money to Mdlunywa.

“Accused one (Toto) laughed and said Yanta was insulting him. Sisa then informed the accused that he was going to get R150 from his father inside the house,” the court papers state.

Yanta’s father, Sydney Yanta, is also a police officer.

His father came out and asked the officer what they wanted from his son and they responded that his son knew what they wanted.

“When Yanta’s father started to ask too many questions, the accused became suspicious and got out of the car to look for Yanta. Back-up was called by the accused and seven police vehicles came,” the papers claim.

Yanta’s father and brother were arrested and his brother was assaulted. They were released the next morning.

[email protected]