Two-day maths workshops to prepare Grade 12 pupils for finals

Cape Town - Awqaf SA will host free online maths workshops for Grade 12 pupils across the country in an attempt to ensure matric pupils are as best prepared and equipped before their final exams. The charitable endowment organisation, with tutoring organisation K-Way Institute South Africa, will facilitate these workshops on Saturday, October 29 for maths paper 1, and on Saturday, October 30 for maths paper 2, from 9am to 2.30pm.

Awqaf SA project manager Hasanain Abdullah said: “Awqaf SA identified this need and since 2016, we have been conducting maths upgrade programmes to Grade 12 learners. “In order for our society to produce more doctors, lawyers etc. we need to have that performance or good grades in maths so that would allow Grade 12 learners to enter into university and get a tertiary education.” The workshops were primarily targeted at pupils from black, coloured and Indian township schools that lack resources, he said.

“In those townships we need to produce doctors, lawyers, scientists, and great minds. But they can’t achieve that if they do not perform well in maths,” Abdullah said. “Last year, we prototyped a way to do a workshop via YouTube because these are tools that Grade 12 learners or school-going learners use to consume media, so doing it in a fun, novel way and using YouTube as a platform to get the class out there.” The sessions will be live-streamed on the Awqaf SA Facebook and YouTube pages. Awqaf SA hosted the matric maths online workshop in August, with the YouTube video alone gaining close to 30 000 online views.

Compulsory free registration is required. Students can register online at www.awqafsa.org.za. For more information, email Abdullah on [email protected] [email protected]