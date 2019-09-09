A Spar has been robbed and residents allegedly looted it and also did the same to some foreign shops. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police have arrested thirty people after violence erupted in Samora Machel in Philippi in the early hours of Sunday morning. Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said the bodies of a 32-year-old woman and an unidentified man were found on the premises of a shop looted during the violence.

There was extensive damage to a grocery store and smaller shops were also looted by protesting community members.

"The police intervention saw a total of 25 people arrested for looting a local chain grocery store, where extensive damage was caused," Traut said.

"Several smaller shops were also targeted by protesting community members. An additional five people were arrested for being in possession of groceries and a deep freezer when houses were searched in the area."

Traut said "Operation Lockdown" had stabilised the area, but police officers would remain on high alert.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Athlone magistrate's court this week.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video A Spar has been robbed and residents allegedly looted it and also did the same to some foreign shops. Video: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Children picking up leftovers after residents looted foreign shops in Samora Machel. Video: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

A Spar has been robbed and residents allegedly looted it and also did the same to some foreign shops. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

African News Agency (ANA)