Two families in Athlone have been left distraught following the baffling murders of their two sons in Bridgeton

Cape Town - Two friends enjoying a drink were murdered in Bridgetown, Athlone, while two others were wounded, leaving their families in the dark about why. Siràj Engel, 34, and Kurt van Niel, 30, were killed on Thursday night in Duiker Street at about 10pm.

Engel, a father of three, had just started a new job on the day he was killed. Siràj Engel, 34 Van Niel’s sister, Amelia Bosduif, said: “We heard the gunshots and I told my husband I wanted to see what happened. On our way, Kurt’s friend drove up to us and informed us that my brother was shot. We got to the scene and I asked someone else if Kurt was in fact shot, and they confirmed. Kurt van Niel, 30 “We don’t know the reason for the shooting because everyone he was with was not a gangster. Kurt would never hang out with anyone who was a gangster or walked around with guns.”

She said her brother was a lovely man and an introvert. “He was never loud, he spoke softly and in the last two weeks before his passing, he was very withdrawn. “He was a very good father who loved his twin daughters, aged 4, and the last-born girl, 3.”

Engel’s mother, Nafesa Abrahams, said the worst thing her son did was to drink alcohol. “I wouldn’t know what else he did out there when he wasn’t at home, but I know he was not a gangster and we really don’t know why he was killed. “I didn’t even know that he left the house that night until I received a call from an unknown person.

“They were sitting in the car, drinking when they were attacked.” Engel’s body was released and the family held his janazah (funeral) at his Bridgetown home yesterday. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said Athlone detectives were investigating two counts of murder and two attempted murders.