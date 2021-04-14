Two gangsters jailed for gunning down Elsies River woman in cold blood

Cape Town - Western Cape acting provincial commissioner, Thembisile Patekile, has welcomed the sentencing of two Elsies River murderers who were found guilty and sentenced in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court for the killing of a mother, Loretta Rubain. According to the police, Rubain was lying down in her room at H3 Springbok Place Balvenie Road, Elsies River, when she was called to the door by an unknown person. Upon reaching the front door she was shot twice in the chest and died instantly on the scene. Spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “The son of the victim came running out and recognised the two suspects, who were known to belong to a gang in Elsies River, running away. “Rubain’s killers Johan Goliath and Jonathan Solomons were both sentenced to seven and 25 years’ direct imprisonment on Friday.” Meanwhile, in Worcester, police arrested a 51-year-old man who was filmed shooting at a crowd in a video that went viral on social media platforms over the weekend.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said: “Police have taken a 51-year-old suspect into custody on a charge of attempted murder following an incident in Albatros Street, Worcester on Friday.

“The suspect, along with several others, opened fire at a group of pedestrians. A video clip of the incident which has since been circulating on social media platforms assisted us with our investigation. He is scheduled for a court appearance once charged,” said Traut.

In an unrelated incident, the National Intervention Unit (NIU), while tracing the whereabouts of a hijacked vehicle that was spotted in Wynberg on Monday, apprehended two suspects as they attempted to drive away with the vehicle which was hijacked earlier this month in Bishop Lavis.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said: “Police arrested two suspects, both aged 22, when they attempted to drive away with the vehicle .

“The possibility that the two suspects were involved in house robberies in Mowbray and Claremont is also being investigated. Once charged, they are expected to make their court appearance in Wynberg for the possession of the stolen vehicle.”

Cape Argus