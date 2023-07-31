Two gunned down in Manenberg by unknown suspects

Cape Town - Two men were shot dead in Manenberg at the weekend. A 57-year-old man was standing near the bus stop when gunmen shot him on Friday night at about 8pm. He was shot on the spot where the Community Policing Forum and residents gathered and spoke about taking back the streets of Manenberg a week ago.

The victim died in front of a church in Jordan Street where he worked as a caretaker. CPF chairperson Vernon Visagie said: “The victim was a disabled man, and they shot and killed him. “He belonged to the Green Pasture’s Church. I don’t know whether the gangsters are trying to send a statement or what, but we are coming for them.”

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said no one was arrested for the murder. “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Friday evening at about 8.50pm in Jordan Walk, Manenberg, where a 57-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded are under investigation. “According to reports the victim was standing at the bus stop when he was approached by unknown suspects who shot him. “The victim sustained gunshot wounds to his body and was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The motive for the attack has yet to be established. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.”

A 57-year-old man was shot and killed in Manenberg on Friday night. Picture: Leon Knipe Manenberg spokesperson Ian Bennett said the unprovoked, senseless killing has been condemned by station commander Sanele Zama. “He wants the community to really stand up and give up these perpetrators. Only the community can stop these killings by reporting illegal activities. We as the community must stop making excuses as to why they won’t report crime and criminal activity. It needs to stop.” On Saturday a 31-year-old man was killed in Elsieskraal.

Twigg said: “Manenberg police registered a murder case for investigation following a shooting incident on Saturday afternoon at about 5.30pm in Elsieskraal Road, Manenberg, where a 31-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded. “Manenberg police attended the crime scene where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his back. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by paramedics. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.”