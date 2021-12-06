Two Kraaifontein children die in flames shortly after load shedding ends and allegedly ignites fire

Cape Town - A Kraaifontein family has been left devastated following the deaths of two children in a fire which razed 16 shacks in Phase Two, Wallacedene, on Sunday morning. The children, 15-month-old Ayola Bulani and her brother six-year-old Akhanani, are said to have been home alone when the electricity switched back on around midnight and allegedly ignited the fire which led to their deaths.

Speaking on behalf of the family, their uncle, Sandile Bulani, said: “We are still in shock, we never thought something like this could happen to the children. I can’t tell you exactly what happened, all we know is that the fire started around 1am yesterday.” Community leader and Wallacedene Disaster Risk Management liaison officer Mpho Lekhatlanya said: “We have been told by some of the fire victims the fire originated in the shack where the children were sleeping. “I can’t say for sure why they were alone, there seems to be confusion about whose care they were under when the fire leading to their deaths occurred. This is a very sad situation, not only because we lost two innocent babies but because this is such a recurring occurrence here.

“Something needs to change or we will keep losing our homes and lives to such incidents. Eskom needs to make a better effort to inform us when load shedding will be so we can prepare and are not taken by surprise. “I’d also like to appeal to our residents to be cautious and aware when there is load shedding so we can try to avoid these incidents,” Lekhatlanya said. Resident Bongiwe Memana whose home was among those destroyed in the fire said: “We are appealing to anyone who can assist us to please help. We lost everything but the clothes on our backs. As a mother I don’t even know where to start, what do I feed my children, where do we sleep? I’m completely devastated.”