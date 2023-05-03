Two life sentences handed down in cases involving child molestation and murder

Cape Town - The circuit court sitting as the High Court in Beaufort West delivered two life sentences, one to Jean Solomons, 28, and the other to Raymond Kelly, 34, in unrelated cases that involved child molestation and murder. SAPS spokesperson Christopher Spies said thorough investigation by Ashley Louw attached to the Beaufort West Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) held Solomons responsible for multiple injuries caused to 2-year-old Geonavon Ketan-Lemar Maans.

The toddler’s case was lodged with the SAPS by medical personnel at the Beaufort Provincial Hospital on November 11, 2022. The call stated the 2-year-old had blunt injuries to the head, trunk and limbs on admission. Further investigation indicated that the victim was brutally assaulted and sexually violated by Solomons (his father). He was then arrested in connection with the toddler’s death. Spies said Solomon was also linked through forensic evidence to the death of James Jantjies, 28, during a shooting in Atlantis on November 1, 2016. “Solomons was linked through forensic evidence as well as closed-circuit television footage. The accused was also convicted of this gang-related murder.

“His violent spree from 2016-2020 included assault with the intent to commit grievous bodily harm perpetrated in Beaufort West,” said Spies. Meanwhile, Kelly was sentenced to 34 years in jail. He was arrested in connection with two unrelated murders in Beaufort West during 2015. “Detectives probed the murders of Brendon de Wee, 19, on a farm IN July 2015, where the victim sustained 36 stab wounds, and of Griet Plaatjies, 44, who succumbed to nine stab wounds sustained during an attack at her residence. Kelly was sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment for the murder of De Wee and 20 years for Plaatjies.”