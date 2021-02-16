Two missing Cape brothers found unharmed over 30km from their home

Cape Town – The two young brothers from Klapmuts in the Western Cape who went missing on Friday were found safe and unharmed late on Monday more than 30km from home. In a statement released on Tuesday, SAPS spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed that 8-year-old Brian and Leswin Adriaanse, 11, had been found. “The missing boys were found last night in Ravensmead and they are reunited with their grandmother,” Van Wyk said. Klapmuts is approximately 33.6km from Ravensmead, a 31-minute drive down the N1 highway. Speaking to the African News Agency (ANA) on Tuesday, their mother, Lynese Adriaanse, 30, said she could not contain her happiness.

She said she received a call at about 7.45pm on Monday that her boys had simply arrived at her mother-in-law’s home in Ravensmead and knocked on the door.

“I am just so happy and relieved that they are safe. It’s not any parent that get their children back during an incident such as this,” she said.

Adriaanse said it had been alleged another relative was rude to them on Friday and they decided to head to their grandmother’s home.

The boys walked along the N1 highway with nothing to eat or drink.

“Leswin told me they kept walking and never slept as they were scared to sleep alongside the road. However, things got too much for them and eventually they slept under a bridge along the N1,” Adriaanse told ANA.

School started for thousands of pupils in the province on Monday and the boys are set to head back to school on Wednesday.

Brian will be heading to Grade 2 and Leswin, Grade 4.

“Brian is extremely excited to go back to school tomorrow. But Leswin, not so much. I think he is still shaken by all that has happened.

“I am just glad my children are back home with me safe and sound. I cannot stop smiling,” Adriaanse told ANA.

African News Agency (ANA)