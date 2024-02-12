Two more arrested for Crossroads triple murder

Cape Town - Police have arrested two more people alleged to be linked to a triple murder that claimed the life of a Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (Leap) officer in Old Crossroads. Off-duty officer Siphelele Magwa was with his brother and a friend on May 18 last year when they were killed.

In December, police published “Wanted” photographs of Lindikhaya Mbeki and Khangelani Mbobo. They were all also linked to the murder of Leap officer Zamikhaya Kwinana, who was killed during the taxi strike in August. The third suspect, Khangelani Matroos, was arrested in January for the illegal possession of a firearm.

He was in a vehicle that was traced and pulled over in Lower Crossroads. Police searched the vehicle and a pistol was found in the boot. Police spokesperson, FC van Wyk, said: “Sterling investigative work by members attached to the provincial serious and violent crime unit, in collaboration with crime intelligence, led to the arrest of two more suspects, aged 30 and 35, in connection with a triple murder which claimed the life of an off-duty Leap officer and two others in Old Crossroads during May 2023.

“Police acted on information received from crime intelligence that one of the outstanding suspects was at a medical facility in Old Crossroads. “They acted on the information, and found the suspect, who was apprehended. Further investigation led the team to a residence in Mitchells Plain where another suspect was found.” Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen commended the police, law enforcement agencies and anyone else who had assisted in ensuring the arrests.

“I’d like those who might have further information on this matter, to make it available to the SAPS,” he said. Safety and security Mayco member JP Smith said he promised Magwa’s family and colleagues within the directorate that they would do their utmost to bring his killers to justice. “Our colleagues from the City of Cape Town worked closely with the SAPS, which saw three suspects identified during the course of last year.