Two more people questioned in Joshlin Smith case

Cape Town - Another two people have been taken in for questioning concerning the disappearance of Joshlin Smith, as police continued the search for the Saldanha Bay girl. A source said on Thursday the two people were close to the six-year-old’s mother Raquel “Kelly” Chantel Smith, who has since been arrested and charged with human trafficking and kidnapping.

But police remained tight-lipped about the investigation on Thursday. The source said: “Two people were taken in by the police on Wednesday.” The development took place hours after the appearance of Smith, her boyfriend Jacquen Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn and Phumza Sigaqa in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, where the State revealed they were dropping charges against Sigaqa.

Commenting on the people taken in for questioning, police spokesperson, Malcolm Pojie, said: “Be advised that it is normal practice that during such intricate investigations, people of interest will be taken in for questioning or will be interviewed with the aim to solve such a case. “As such, in the interest of solving this case and finding Joshlin, we cannot disclose operational details and give a blow-to-blow account as the investigation into finding Joshlin Smith unfolds as this can potentially jeopardise ongoing investigation. “We shall communicate with you should more people be charged to appear in a court of law.”

Joshlin went missing on February 19 when she missed school as she was not feeling well. Her mom left her with Appollis and when she returned, the grade 1 learner at Diazville Primary was not at home. She only reported the child missing the next day.