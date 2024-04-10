Two Oceans athletes warned after two women were mugged while running in Imizamo Yethu

Cape Town - Athletes have been warned to be cautious while training for the upcoming Two Oceans Marathon, set to take place this weekend, after two women were mugged while running in Imizamo Yethu, Hout Bay. The pair had been training for Saturday’s 56km ultra-marathon and 21km half-marathon, held annually in Cape Town, when they were accosted by three men who fled with their belongings.

According to a Facebook post by the Fish Hoek Athletics Club chairperson, Russell Mackintosh, a cellphone and backpack were taken. “I am deeply saddened to have to advise of an unfortunate and concerning incident that occurred during a recent Two Oceans club training run. “Two of our members were attacked by three men in Hout Bay, just past the circle at Imizamo Yethu.

“One of them had her backpack and cellphone stolen during the incident, but both ladies fortunately escaped the harrowing event without injury,” said Mackintosh. The chairperson advised the athletes to check their routes. “Going forward, Fish Hoek Athletics Club will assess our training routes to avoid crime hot spots and will also regroup when entering areas that may be of concern.

“However, it needs to be stated that every runner is responsible for their own personal safety, and (with the arbitrary nature of muggings in South Africa) the reality is that attacks can happen anywhere and at any time. “While Fish Hoek Athletics Club will take steps to minimise the risks on our club runs, personal safety remains the responsibility of the individual runner. “This changes in the case of races hosted by Fish Hoek Athletics Club, where there is a responsibility on the club to provide security for entrants.

“It is a sad indictment on our society that we have to make this appeal, but we urge all our members to avoid crime hot spots when planning your training routes, to be vigilant at all times, and (if possible) to train in groups to mitigate the potential risks.” Atlantic Athletic Club chairperson Mike Russell said: “We have had some incidents in Camps Bay, where some of our lady runners were confronted and they were a group. “If there were only about two of them, they probably would have been in trouble.

“It is an unwritten rule that when you run you have to be in a group of about six people, you must never run early in the morning or in the evenings alone, even if it is two people. “Everybody must be aware of running alone.” Police said they could not find any record of the Hout Bay incident.