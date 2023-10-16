Two prisoners who escaped from Athlone Magistrate’s Court still at large

Cape Town - The man implicated in the Golden Arrow bus robberies has been rearrested after escaping from Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. Khumzi Ningo was arrested along with Azole Madubela, Khumzi Ningo, Thulani Juta and Khanya Sopukana for a string of armed robberies in which they used a rifle to rob the drivers and passengers of their belongings.

On Wednesday, they appeared for bail application and at around 1.45pm, five prisoners overpowered a police officer and disarmed him. Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said two were arrested on Thursday while Ningo was recaptured on Friday. “Preliminary investigation suggests that the detainees overpowered one of the police officials and disarmed him. Several shots were fired in the direction of the police officials but no one was hit or wounded. Thereafter, the escapees, between the ages of 20 and 33, fled the scene on foot.

“The Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes (SVC) Track and Tracing team conducted further tracing operations in Gugulethu last night and managed to rearrest a third suspect, who was positively identified as Khumzi Ningo,” Pojie explained. “Members arrested him on Friday night, at approximately 9.15pm. Two of the escapees are still at large. Further tracing operations are being conducted in an attempt to trace the outstanding two escapees. The accused will re-appear in Athlone Magistrate’s Court this morning. “Escape from lawful custody, attempted murder and robbery of a firearm cases have been registered at Athlone police station that will be probed by our provincial detectives.”