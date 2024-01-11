Two suspects accused of being behind the murder of Strand official in court

Cape Town - The two Khayelitsha men accused of being behind the murder of Bongeka Bidi, a City of Cape Town official who was killed in cold blood on Monday, appeared in court on Wednesday. Hlalanathi Dimayi, 26, and Thembinkosi Mtuzula, 46, both from Site C, appeared in the Strand Magistrate’s Court where they face charges of murder.

The duo were arrested separately by Provincial Serious and Violence Crimes (Taxi Violence Unit) officers. The 41-year-old Bidi, from the Environmental Health Department, was shot several times while parked in her silver Toyota Fortuner at the Strand municipal building. Bidi’s death comes three months after her husband was shot and killed in Qumbu, Eastern Cape.

At the time of the incident, police said a lone gunman walked up to Bidi’s SUV just after 8am and fired several shots through the driver’s window, then drove off in a white Opel Astra. The vehicle was later recovered at the Site C property after cops tested it on the system and positively identified it as the one used in the crime. On Wednesday, in a packed courtroom, Dimayi and Mtuzula stood with straight faces as they made their first appearance.

During the court proceedings, it was revealed that the vehicle and property “belong to Dimayi” who is accused number one in the case, while Mtuzula was arrested after the investigating officer followed up on information received that he was involved. Police said that a lone gunman walked up to Bidi’s SUV just after 8am and fired several shots through the driver’s window and then drove off. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Newspapers The state requested a remand but Mtuzula’s private attorney objected as he made submissions that his client was not linked. The magistrate allowed the state a remand. It’s not known which of the two men pulled the trigger.

The case was postponed until Monday for bail information and a formal bail application. Outside court, Bidi’s grieving family declined to comment on the tragedy. The shooting incident has sent shockwaves through the Strand community.