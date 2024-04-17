Two suspects and a security guard left wounded after extortionists opened fire on them in Milnerton

Cape Town - Two suspects and a security guard were wounded in Milnerton when alleged extortionists opened fire on them during a robbery early this week. According to a witness, who asked not to be named, two men were robbing a shop when “protectors” (those who extort shop owners for a ‘protection fee’), arrived and started shooting at the duo.

“The altercation ended with the two men hit, with bullets lodged in the chest and leg. After the shooting, the ‘protectors’ fled the scene. “When they had left, it was discovered that a security officer was shot. “The two alleged robbers fled the shop and went to Racecourse Road direction and ended up on Long Claw Road where they were caught by a security company.

“The emergency services were called to the scene and the wounded were taken to hospital.” Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said they were investigating two counts of attempted murder. “Milnerton police are investigating a double attempted murder case following an incident on Monday at 6pm in Joe Slovo, where two adult males were shot and injured.

“According to reports, members attended a shooting incident at a medical facility in Dunoon. On arrival, they found both victims, who were transported with private transport to the facility. “The motive behind this shooting incident forms part of the police investigation. There are no arrests as yet, and the investigation continues.” The shooting is the second in the area in three weeks.

According to the Montague Gardens-Marconi Beam Improvement District (MMID), on March 28 at around 5.30pm a drive-by shooting occurred at the intersection of Koeberg and Racecourse roads. Three suspects had emerged from a white Ford Bantam bakkie and discharged a firearm at two individuals in a black VW Polo. One of the victims sustained a fractured chin as a result of the gunfire. He managed to escape and sought refuge at the Milnerton police station.

Joe Slovo community activist Lwando Futshane said: “This area has changed, an area which was once quiet has turned into a chaotic place where guns are used day and night. And since the protection fee thing, we have seen an increase in shootings. The police can only do so much. It is a war zone, and on Monday night it seemed like we were in the middle of a war. These shooters are brazen, they don’t care who they shoot in the process of their violent acts. Two groups of criminals shooting each other because of other people’s hard earnings, this is ridiculous, we need the government to stand up against these extortionists.” Van Wyk appealed to anyone with information regarding Monday’s shooting to contact Crime stop on 08600 10111. [email protected]