Two suspects arrested in possession of unlicensed firearms at Bonteheuwel

Cape Town - The Anti-Gang Unit arrested two men in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition in Bonteheuwel. The arrests on Friday followed tipoffs from residents. Bonteheuwel has become notorious for gang violence and shooting deaths as rivals battle it out for drug turf.

Two “well known” gang hitmen from the township were among those arrested. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk, said officers went to an address where they conducted a search of the premises. A 20-year-old was found in possession of a 9mm pistol with the serial number filed off and eight rounds of ammunition. He was arrested on charges of possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition.

After another pursuit, the same officers arrested a 27-year-old man, after a thorough search was conducted at a house in Bramble Way, Bonteheuwel. The unit found a .357 Magnum revolver with the serial number removed. The man faces charges related to the possession of a prohibited firearm and the illegal possession of ammunition. Bonteheuwel councillor Angus McKenzie said the past few weeks had seen the B Block of this area become a war zone between two rival gangs. He also applauded residents for playing a role in fighting the ongoing crime.

“Our fight to end shooting took a huge stride forward when community members in the area provided us with credible information. This information led to the arrest of two known gang hitmen and the confiscation of two illegal firearms and various rounds of ammunition. “Our tip-off line, a direct channel to myself, and then on to our security services, protects the whistle-blower and ensures the gangster is caught red-handed. I want to applaud our security service and community. “This model is slowly but surely showing that gang shootings can not only be suppressed but, over time, will be eradicated,” he said.