Two suspects nabbed with over R200 000 worth of cannabis in Western Cape

Cape Town - Western Cape police have arrested two suspects who were found in possession of cannabis worth R200 000 in suitcases. In a statement released on Thursday, SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said members of the provincial Rural Flying Squad confiscated the cannabis, which weighed more than 24kg, along the N1 highway near Laingsburg.

He said that during the early morning hours, while officers were conducting stop-and-search crime prevention patrols along the N1 highway, they pulled over a Nissan Micra with two occupants en route to Cape Town. Spies said the occupants of the vehicle indicated that they were on their way to attend a funeral in Cape Town. However, just before midday, officers spotted the same vehicle with the same occupants passing by, this time travelling in the opposite direction from Laingsburg to Beaufort West.

Spies said officers gave chase, but the driver of the Nissan Micra sped off in an attempt to evade the police. “Members in pursuit managed to pull over the vehicle approximately 60km further and upon searching found two suitcases with bags concealing cannabis in the boot of the vehicle. “The two were arrested on the spot and the dagga with an estimated value of R200 000 was confiscated,” he said.