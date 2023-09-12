Two teens among the 12 people killed in Delft this month

Cape Town - The death toll in gun violence continues to rise in Delft, with two teenagers gunned down at the weekend. Friends Nazier Malie, 14, and Lerenzo Jantjies,15, were among the three people killed on Sunday.

The friends were near a shop when shooters on a motorbike attacked them. Both teens had multiple shot wounds, and died on the scene. Nazier’s aunt Berenice Pietersen said: “We don’t know why they were attacked. When I heard that Nazier was shot, I was a mess, I can’t explain the feeling because he never bothered anyone.

“He was always at home with his cousins because he didn’t go to school because he couldn’t find placement. “He was a quiet boy, that is why this surprised us. “He moved this year to Delft, they were staying in Valhalla Park.”

Lerenzo was a Grade 8 learner at Delft High School. Delft has had 12 shootings in 12 days. Just hours before this shooting a man was killed near a pet shop. Nazier Malie was shot and killed as he went to the shop with his friend in Delft. Picture: Supplied Delft Community Policing Forum chairperson Reginald Maart said: “A body for each day since the month started. “Even though there are two or three people shot, I don’t know, we will meet as safety structures to see what we can do about this.

“We don’t know what the motive of this attack was, but I will find out, I want to go to the school and find out what kind of children they were. “There is a trend that we have noticed – young children. “There is a challenge now of youngsters being recruited to sell drugs at schools and if they don’t want to be part of it they are attacked,” he said.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the unknown suspects were still at large. “Delft police attended to a complaint on Sunday, September 10. “Upon arrival at the scene near the corner of Vickers and Fort Worth streets in The Hague, they found the bodies of two males who sustained multiple gunshot wounds.