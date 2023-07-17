Two women wounded in separate Kalksteenfontein shootings

Cape Town - Two women have been shot and wounded in Kalksteenfontein. The incidents happened on separate days. The first happened on Wednesday and the other in the early hours of Friday morning.

Carmen Japhta, 32, was shot and wounded on Wednesday. She is in hospital and according to a video recorded in the ward, she said she was fine. Japhta still had blood on her face and had a plaster on her nose. A resident, too afraid to reveal her name, said: “Two women were shot in two days, this shows that no one cares about women and children in Kalksteenfontein.

“On Wednesday night, a woman was shot through the head and another was shot through the mouth on Friday and she is in Tygerberg. “It seems that our women and youth are under siege, I cannot understand that weeks before Women’s Day. “The abuse of women and children has increased and the police are failing us as women and when we speak out we are killed.

“Metro police vans are parked at their station. We have no police patrols in this area.” Carmen Japhta was shot and wounded in Kalksteenfontein. Picture: Screenshot The Bishop Lavis community policing forum (CPF) chairperson Graham Lindorst said they were concerned about the recent flare up in the area.

“I heard about the women who were shot but I don’t know the merits of the case. However, I was informed that one of the women was answering a knock on the wooden wall. “She heard the banging and when she went out to look she was shot. “It was someone who was hoping to get the attention of someone in the house. That area is beginning to flare up. I think we’ve seen people being murdered for the past few weeks, stabbings and shootings.

“It’s becoming a problem. This area is becoming a problem.” City councillor Theresa Thompson said she was made aware of the incidents. “I was made aware of both incidents where women in our community have been victims of gun related violence. It is sad that we wake up almost every day and hear of shootings that have taken place, and it is increasingly worrisome that it seems as though shootings are becoming the norm in our communities.

“This is especially concerning, when women, who in most instances are the leaders in our communities, are being targeted,” she added. “Gender based violence has become a pandemic in South Africa and I strongly condemn any acts of violence against women and children. “We appeal to anybody who has information regarding the incident, to contact SAPS.”

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said Bishop Lavis members responded to a complaint on Friday. “Upon arrival in Hydrangea Street, they found a 40-year-old woman who sustained a gunshot wound. “The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is unknown.”