Tygerberg Children’s Choir, SA and Africa’s proudest ambassadors

Cape Town - The Tygerberg Children’s Choir (TCC) has made South Africa and the continent proud by winning big at the Hull International Choir Competition 2023. The choir was the only one from South Africa and Africa participating in the competition held from April 27 to May 1 in the UK.

As of December last year, the TCC ranked fourth in the Interkultur World ranking for choirs – with the Stellenbosch University choir in the number one spot. They were also raked fourth in the Children’s and Youth Choirs category and third in the Sacred Music and Music of the Religions category. The choir’s conductor, Karina Erasmus, said at the World Choir Games in South Africa in 2018 the choir took the top position in the Children’s Choir and Sacred category, and third place in pop and in folklore music. Erasmus said the children come from as far as Hermanus, Paarl and Wellington. They join others from suburbs in Cape Town to practise at the Good Hope Primary School twice a week.

Forty-five children took part in the Hull International Choir Competition and returned on Tuesday with two golden diplomas. The choir is skilled in classical, pop, indigenous music and in the various languages of South Africa. The TCC had entered two sections in the latest competition – the Children’s Choir, and Sacred Unaccompanied section with the latter open to adult, youth and children’s choirs – and secured the first and second position respectively.

“I am extremely proud of their concentration and their dedication, and also the parents. The parents went out of their way to raise funds for the children to be able to go and our big problem was because of Covid-19. We could not do any concerts so we started with zero budget for the choir. “We never thought that it would be possible to go. We tried and we succeeded and we are so proud that we can hold South Africa’s name up in this competition,” Erasmus said. “We would love to prove ourselves in New Zealand at the World Choir Games next year. Unfortunately, we do not know if we’ll be able to raise funds because all the funds for this tour came from the choir parents. We had a small donation and it helped a lot because we have to take staff.”

Erasmus said the team had travelled the farthest and received the second-highest mark overall. Sport, Arts and Culture MEC Anroux Marais congratulated the choir who were part of 27 choirs from across the world in the competition, and who have now qualified to perform at the World Choir Games in New Zealand next year. Marais said her department would be supporting the choir “all the way”.

Choir member Isabella Willoughby said the experience of living with host parents had ended up being the highlight of the trip. Choir member Olivia Adamson said: “This experience made me realise how singing in a choir can bring so many people together with one aim in mind, that is to enjoy and appreciate the music.” Chorister Matthew Marinus said: “From meeting new people from all over the world and seeing in some of the most beautiful venues, I truly had a blast.”