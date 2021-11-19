Tygerberg Hospital Children’s Trust’s week-long Preemie Festival comes to an end

Cape Town - The Tygerberg Hospital Children’s Trust (THCT) hosted a week-long inaugural Preemie Festival supported by various stakeholders to raise awareness, funds and rouse support for babies born prematurely. The festival, which came to an end last night with a special gala, saw the trust – in partnership with the City, Lagoon Beach Hotel and Cape Media – raise a substantial amount of money and garner support from the public through a host of engaging activities throughout the week.

THCT CEO Jason Falken said: “Celebrating WPD is something we do every year out of love for our babies born prematurely. This year we wanted to extend the celebrations, to be able to do more. “Preemie babies are special, and they teach us the meaning of resilience and the courage to overcome. We wanted to honour their endearing spirits through a world first, the World Preemie Festival series of events," said Falken. Tygerberg Hospital provides specialist medical care for more than half of the babies and children in the province. Annually, almost 15 000 babies are admitted to the ±300 in-patient beds at Tygerberg Hospital.