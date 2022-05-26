Tygerberg Reservoir maintenance by the City of Cape Town to cause water supply disruption

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town announced that it would be carrying out maintenance at the Tygerberg Reservoir, and this would result in water supply disruption. The City’s Water and Sanitation Department will be replacing two 535mm diameter outlet valves at its Tygerberg Reservoir from 9pm on Friday until 9am on Saturday.

The reservoir will be shut off to enable the work to be done safely, the City said. This shutdown will cause water disruption to the Karl Bremer Hospital, the St Johannis Lifestyle Estate, Bellville and Welgemoed areas. The replacement of the two critical control valves at the Tygerberg Reservoir forms part of the City’s bulk water supply infrastructure maintenance programme.

“Planning has been done to minimise the possibility of water supply disruption to consumers during this period by rerouting water supply to the affected areas as far as possible. “A number of activities in this regard has already commenced to achieve this,” the City said. “Although no significant water supply disruption other than lower than usual water pressure is anticipated, consumers in the affected areas are kindly requested to reduce their water consumption during this period to maintain available water supply and pressure in the pipe network until the repairs are completed.”