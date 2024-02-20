UCT approves reductions for students with fee debt exceeding R10 000

Cape Town - The University of Cape Town council has approved fee reductions for students with debt of more than R10 000 to provide financial support and ensure equal access to higher education. The University of Cape Town (UCT) management and the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) tabled a joint proposal around student fee debt before a recent special Council meeting.

The joint proposal aims to tackle fee debt issues for students with outstanding balances above R10 000, leveraging UCT's council-approved policy, 2023 fee debt appeals process, and grace period process. “On Wednesday, February 14, 2024, UCT Council deliberated on a joint proposal by management and the SRC seeking approval for a framework to grant concessions to students with fee debt exceeding R10 000. Council approved this proposal,” said Elijah Moholola, a UCT spokesperson. Moholola added that the proposal is a result of extensive engagements between management and the SRC over a number of weeks.

“While recognising the importance of financial sustainability, the proposal aims to balance responsible financial resource management with promoting access to higher education and addressing social justice concerns.” The university management and the SRC tabled this framework as a balanced approach to addressing student debt challenges while protecting the university’s financial stability. Students will be expected to sign acknowledgement of debt forms and have repayment plans in place. “It should be noted that the proposal only sought approval to deviate from the student fee and debt recovery policy, and not to write off debt.

“The university and the SRC will continue working towards fundraising initiatives to assist students who face financial challenges, and in this regard, UCT continues appealing to anyone be it corporates or individuals to consider making a donation. Fee payers are also expected to continue honouring their payment obligations. “These further concessions illustrate both management’s commitment to assisting academically eligible students as well as the SRC’s resolve to work collaboratively and constructively to find solutions to fee debt issues,” Moholola said. To be eligible for further concessions, students who were registered at UCT in 2023 and wish to continue this year must:

– Meet academic requirements for continued studies in 2024 – Be South African or permanent residents – Be undergraduates, or postgraduates pursuing professional qualifications.

Further criteria apply in respect to the total outstanding debt according to various bands. Students will have to meet the following criteria in each band: – Students with a debt of between R10 000 and R50 000 – students with a debt of between R50 000 and R100 000 who are on track to qualify in 2024 or who have had no previous concessions